THE Nasarawa State Government has advised residents not to panic over suspected cases of coronavirus reported at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Keffi.

Ahmed Yahaya, the State Commissioner for Health, gave the advice while briefing newsmen on Friday in Lafia.

According to him, the advice became imperative following the isolation of five persons suspected with cases of COVID-19 at the FMC, Keffi.

The commissioner said all the suspected cases were members of the same family.

He said that one of the family members, who arrived Keffi from Ogun on Thursday, showed some symptoms similar to that of COVID-19.

Yahaya said their specimens have been taken to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Abuja for testing, with results being expected on Saturday.

He said that they were all in stable conditions at the isolation centre.

“They will remain in isolation pending when results from specimens, taken from them, are out,’’ the commissioner added.

He also said that the ministry was partnering the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), religious bodies, foreign companies operating in the state, traditional and community leaders to raise awareness on preventive measures against the diseases.

He urged the public to disregard rumours being peddled on the social media that alcohol or other substance could cure it.

He, however, assured the public that the government was prepared and had put requisite machinery on ground to tackle all infectious diseases, including COVID-19. (NAN)

– Mar. 20, 2020 @ 16:05 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)