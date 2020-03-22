The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control confirmed four new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 27 so far.

Meanwhile, of the 27 confirmed cases, 2 have been discharged with no death.

A tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) via its official Twitter handle: @ncdcgov on Sunday morning disclosed that the total number of confirmed cases is now 27, noting that two has fully recovered and have been discharged while no death has been recorded.

– Mar. 22, 2020 @ 14:59 GMT |

