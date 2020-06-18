NIGERIA LNG Limited, NLNG, has donated medical equipment to the Lagos State Government as part of its contribution to the US$30 million Oil and Gas Industry Collaborative Initiative, spearheaded by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donations, made by Tony Attah, NLNG’s managing director and chief executive officer, who was represented by Eyono Fatayi-Williams, general manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, on Wednesday was received by the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Lagos State, Professor Emmanuel Akinola Abayomi.

The donations, worth $300,000, is part of the Company’s $1.25m worth of donations to 6 states of the Federation in its contribution towards the NNPC led Oil Industry led Covid-19 intervention fund. The donation to Lagos State will go to supporting the COVID-19 response at the Lagos Mainland Hospital. Equipment donated include Mindray SV300 ventilators, infusion pumps, Surgicare patient monitor, hospital cart, Mindray haematology analyser, stat analyser, stat reagent, cartridge and automated chemistry analyser.

Other items include medical infusion pump, blood warmers, arterior blood gas analyser, perfusor compact, automated haematology analyser, AED/Defibrillators ICU patient beds with remote controls, PVC mattress covers, Visco elastic mattresses, Desco hospital pillows, overbed tables and bedside cabinet combination units.

In a brief remark, Attah said the donations were part of the industry’s ongoing contribution to states to help push back the pandemic, noting that the virus still remains a huge threat to the country’s socio-economic wellbeing which will require concerted efforts and sacrifices from everyone in the country to fight.

He said the interventions signify NLNG’s resolve to stand with both the Federal and State Governments during these trying times and to reciprocate the goodwill and support to the Company over the years.

He commended the Lagos State Government for its determination and resilience in fighting the pandemic and effectively managing the impact on businesses and residents.

Earlier, NLNG had made donations to the Rivers State Government and Bonny Island, its base of operations, with medical supplies and materials worth $2.75 million. The donations to the State Government include two pick up vehicles, five ventilators, thirty monitors and over 17, 000 pieces of assorted Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).

The Company’s other interventions in Rivers State include PPEs and trainings for medical personnel on Bonny Island, food items as palliatives, the upgrade of specific facilities at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH) and a 24 bed Isolation/Holding Centre at the Bonny Zonal Hospital. The Bonny Isolation Centre is currently being upgraded to a treatment centre for residents of the community.

Engr. Attah said NLNG’s contribution of over $4million to the fight against the COVID-19 was in line with its vision of “…helping to build a better Nigeria”.

– June 18, 2020 @ 18:45 GMT |

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)