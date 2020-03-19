THE Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has donated soaps and hand washes basins to schools and motor parks in Maiduguri as part of measures to prevent COVID-19 in the state.

The Commandant of the corps, Mr. Ibrahim Abdullahi, disclosed this during at a one-day safety and security sensitisation for students of Bara’imul Imam Islamic School at the command on Thursday.

Abdullahi said that the command had conducted enlightenment on preventive measures and symptoms of the disease in 12 secondary schools in the state under its Disaster Management Department.

He said that the campaign was in line with the Act establishing the corps designed toward mitigating the effects of the disaster and promoting a safe environment for all citizens in the country.

The commandant explained that the students and their teachers were educated on various safety tips against the virus and other environmental hazards.

“The students were thought to report to the school management whenever they see any strange activities of unknown persons within and outside the school environment.

“You must be wary of unknown vehicles parked outside the school compound, beggars and mentally challenged people coming around the school,” he said.

The commandant also urged the school management to ensure that they have a register where parents would sign to pick up their children and wards during closing time.

He also advised parents to monitor their children and wards on what they do and the company they keep at all times.

“We must also be cautious of the things we publicise and post on social media; many people have been exposed to danger because they exposed their activities,” he said. (NAN)

– Mar. 19, 2020 @ 17:05 GMT |

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)