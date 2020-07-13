The Oyo State Government on Monday donated ventilator and oxygen concentrator to the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Permanent Secretary, Oyo State Ministry of Health, Dr Adebisi Ayoola, presented the equipment on behalf of the state government to the management of the hospital in Ibadan.

In his remark, Ayoola said that the donation became imperative to further improve the care given to those placed under coronavirus treatment in the hospital, saying that the equipment would assist in strengthening the operations of the hospital.

He said that Gov. Seyi Makinde’s administration remained committed to delivery of quality health care for all and sundry in the state.

In his response, Prof. Jesse Otegbeye, the Chief Medical Director of UCH, commended the Oyo State Government for the donation.

Otegbeye said the equipment were adequate for treatment of coronavirus patients, saying the equipment would go a long way in improving service delivery in the hospital.

He further appreciated the state government and other philanthropists in the state and beyond for reaching out to the hospital in its efforts at providing qualitative healthcare services to the people.

“It is a thing of delight to us to receive the ventilator and oxygen concentrator to take proper care of the people of Oyo State, which we are committed to.

“On behalf of the Board, Management and Staff of UCH, we want to send our appreciation to Gov. Seyi Makinde, who has been a partner in progress to the hospital and the entire people of Oyo State for good things he is doing for us.

“We want to promise that we will make good use of these machines to ensure they render the services they are meant for,’’ he said. (NAN)

– Jul. 13, 2020 @ 20:50 GMT

