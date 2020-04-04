Prof. Temitope Alonge, the acting Chairman of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force, says more than 100 health workers will from Saturday commence extensive training on how to combat the coronavirus.

Alonge, who made this known on Friday at a press briefing at the Infectious Disease Centre, Olodo, Ibadan, said the health workers would be deployed to the facility among other locations across the state at the end of the training.

On the number people tested positive to COVID-19 in the state, the chairman said the number still stood at eight with one discharge and two others ” doing exceptionally well.”

“They are awaiting re-testing after their last test proved negative before declaring them negative publicly while the remaining five people are also doing well and responding well,” he said.

He, however, said that contact tracing of about 140 persons was ongoing, adding that they would soon be reached and isolated.

On the plan to open the Infectious Disease Centre, Olodo, Alonge said the centre would be functional from Monday, noting that all facilities required for operations at the centre were ready.

“We have water supply, electricity, oxygen pipes installed, ICU installed and others are functionally ready,” he said.

He further revealed that the state government had spent close to N1 billion in the ongoing fight against the pandemic in the state.

He said about N200 million was spent on the Infectious Disease Centre to make it operational while between N700 million and N800 million had been expended on the Intensive Care Unit, High Dependency Units and testing kits across the isolation centres in the state.

On the COVID-19 Endowment Fund, Alonge said over N100 million had been received in addition to other items such as 100 hospital beds, pillows, mattereses, bedside lockers and drop stands among others. (NAN)

– Apr. 4, 2020 @ 9:35 GMT |

