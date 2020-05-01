COVID-19: Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi, wife, 3 children test positive

RAYMOND Aleogho Dokpesi, chairman and founder of Daar Communications Plc, owners of Raypower FM and Africa International Television (AIT), and seven others have tested positive of coronavirus (COVID-19).
“1) High chief Aleogho Dokpesi (His Father/ Founder DAAR Communications PLC) 2) Our chairman’s wife 3) His 3 Children 4) some Relatives A total of 8. They are all presently on their way to the Federal Government isolation centre at Gwagwalada in Abuja.
“The Board, Management and the entire staff wish them their prayers and the grace of the good Lord for speedy recovery from the COVID 19 pandemic.”
Realnews reports that his sons, Raymond Jnr, was confirmed positive of coronavirus on Thursday and admitted to Isolation Centre. He also advised those he had come in contact with to go for testing.
– May 1, 2020 @ 8:20 GMT |