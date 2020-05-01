COVID-19: Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi, wife, 3 children test positive

RAYMOND Aleogho Dokpesi, chairman and founder of Daar Communications Plc, owners of Raypower FM and Africa International Television (AIT), and seven others have tested positive of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Daar Communications in a statement on Friday, May 1, said: “Following the test that was carried out on our Chairman – Chief Raymond Dokpesi Jnr on Thursday, April 23, 2020 by the NCDC which eventually proved positive and his subsequent admission into the isolation centre on Friday, April 24, 2020; we wish to state that in conformity with the Federal Government protocol on the COVID-19 administration and management, his entire household and those that had contacts with him were subsequently subjected to the test and with so much emotional pains, we hereby announce that the under listed have equally been confirmed positive:

“1) High chief Aleogho Dokpesi (His Father/ Founder DAAR Communications PLC) 2) Our chairman’s wife 3) His 3 Children 4) some Relatives A total of 8. They are all presently on their way to the Federal Government isolation centre at Gwagwalada in Abuja.

“The Board, Management and the entire staff wish them their prayers and the grace of the good Lord for speedy recovery from the COVID 19 pandemic.”

Realnews reports that his sons, Raymond Jnr, was confirmed positive of coronavirus on Thursday and admitted to Isolation Centre. He also advised those he had come in contact with to go for testing.

– May 1, 2020 @ 8:20 GMT |

