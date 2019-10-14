ABDULKADIRI Ibrahim, President of Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (NEPLHAN), on Monday said that denial was the greatest challenge confronting the network.

Ibrahim told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that such attitude was capable of causing self stigma and deterioration of the health conditions of persons living with the virus.

He explained that it was more honourable and beneficial for one to accept one’s status in order to access rapid treatment and achieve viral suppression.

The Network leader, who expressed concern about the development, noted that self stigma was dangerous.

“We are more concerned now with the manner that many people living with HIV/AIDS are still in denials which promotes self stigma,” Ibrahim said.

The Network leader expressed joy over the reduction in stigmatisation and discrimination against members by an enlightened public.

He, however, called for a concerted effort to address the problem of denial.

According to him, we want to carry out mass awareness on the issue aimed at telling our members and the general public the implications of living in self denial.

Ibrahim also advocated media involvement in changing the narrative which he described as inimical to the war against HIV/AIDS.

He advised persons living with HIV/AIDS to accept their status for proper treatment intervention rather than live in denial. (NAN)

– Oct 14, 2019 @ 13:05 GMT |

