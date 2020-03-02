THE National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has described as false a statement circulating that the February allowance of corps members had been channeled towards the fight against Coronavirus.

Mrs. Adenike Adeyemi, Director, Press and Public Relations of NYSC, made the remark in a statement she issued in Abuja, on Monday.

Adeyemi said that every discerning mind knew that the statement was not true and could never have been issued by the Director-General, Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim.

“For all intents and purposes, the false representation by the fabricators of that mischievous post smacks of insensitivity.

“A global issue such as the Coronavirus, which represents a threat to humanity, should not be reduced to an object of the joke,’’ she said.

Adeyemi said that the management of the scheme, and indeed the Federal Government, would continue to accord top priority to the welfare of corps members.

She said that corps members should disregard the ill-conceived report; and management strongly admonished mischief makers to desist from generating and circulating false stories about the scheme.

“The full weight of the law shall be visited on anyone caught in the act henceforth,’’ the NYSC spokesperson said. (NAN)

– Mar. 2, 2020 @ 19:15 GMT |

