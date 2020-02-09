IBRAHIM Oreagba of the Department of Pharmacology, Therapeutics and Toxicology, College of Medicine, University of Lagos, has advised the Federal Government to integrate traditional medicines into the National Healthcare Delivery System (NHDS).

Oreagba gave the advice in Ilorin during his paper presentation at the 10th Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduate’s Association (UNIFEMGA) National Honours Day.

He spokeon: “Disease state management: understanding the roles of orthodox and natural medicines”.

The don said integration of traditional medicines into the NHDS would encourage, promote and regulate traditional medicine practice in Nigeria.

Oreagba said that the importance of complementary and alternative medicine,also known as traditional medicine, cannot be over emphasised.

According to him, in every nook and cranny of Nigeria, there is availability of people that provide complementary and alternative medicine services.

“A lot of people rely on it for their medical needs and others rely on it as their source of income and livelihood,” he said.

The don noted that traditional medicines are cheaper than orthodox medicine, and the cost of advertising the products.

“The practitioners are more accessible to most of the population. In the developing countries between 80 to 85 per

cent of the population rely on herbal medicines,” he said.

Oreagba also said there was wide belief that certain types of diseases such as psychological or mental cases only respond to traditional medicines.

“The curative properties of herbal medicines are validated through scientific investigation, which seeks to understand the active chemistry of the plants,” he said.

He however listed some of the problems with application of traditional medicines to include use of the wrong species of medicinal plants, incorrect dosage and interactions with other medicines.

He therefore recommened collaboration among natural medicine practitioners and modern healthcare professionals, researchers and drug regulatory authorities.

Earlier, Alhaji Abdulwaheed Odeyimka, the National President of UNIFEMGA, explained that the association honour’s day is set aside by the national body to celebrate the most successful ones amongst members who have excelled in the previous years.

“Since 2011 when the maiden edition of the National Honours’ Day started, 120 members have so far been honoured and rewarded for their landmark achievements,” he said.

He explained that UNIFEMGA

has vision statement to be the foremost Muslim Alumni Association in the World.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that highlights of the event includes presentations of awards to some beneficiaries, including Alhaja Amidat Agboola of Oyo state Civil Service and Prof. Akeem Amodu of Lead City University.

Others are Alhaji Maruf Adabanija of LAUTECH and Oreagba of UNILAG.

