THE Chairman, MTN Foundation, Prince Julius-Adelusi Adeluyi has called on all corporate bodies to step up advocacy against sales and uses of illegal drugs and substance in order to curb the menace of drug abuse in the country.

Adeluyi made the call at the International Day against drug abuse and drug trafficking and anti-substance abuse programme held on Wednesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Day, commemorated on June 26 annually, is a global observance event to raise awareness on major problems that illicit drugs represent to society.

The theme for this year’s celebration is ‘Justice for Health, Health for Justice; walking together for a drug free Nation.’

Adeluyi commended the efforts of the Federal Government so far in curbing the menace of drug abuse especially and called for intensified efforts to rid the society of the menace.

According to him,

Drug abuse isn’t just a Northern problem. The issue has escalated into the six geopolitical zones and this development needs urgent attention as the lives of our youths, women and children are at stake.

He said that the call on corporate bodies to step up their efforts at tackling the issues of illegal drugs and substance abuse was necessitated by the rising records of cases.

According to him, curbing this menace is not enough. Showing care for those who are drug dependent is paramount. It is easier to do drugs but difficult in getting out of drugs.

“We need to embark on a robust awarenesses to ensure everyone in the country is well informed, educated and rehabilitated.

” We cannot achieve all these alone. We need cooperation from medical and professional bodies.

“We all have a collective responsibility. We need to ensure the public knows there is a better alternative to doing drugs,” he said.

The chairman, however, noted that abuse of drugs metabolise the system, adding that if care was not taken it could destroy the liver and kidney.

“I hope this conference provides practical solutions to help reduce drastically the menace of drugs in our society,” he added.

Adeluyi said that the foundation was looking forward to providing more facilities for rehabilitation and reintegration of drug dependents into the society.

He, however, admonished the youths, women and teenagers to desist from drugs, saying there was no benefit in drug or substance abuse.

“Taking drugs for whatever reason may be euphoric, you are destroying your internal organs and most especially your future.

In his address, Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Col. Muhammad Abdallah, noted that ignorance was not an excuse for substance abuse.

According to him, the agency had been in the forefront of advocacy against drug abuse and commemoration of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking

Abdallah added that the agency had also used the day to highlight the dangers of drug use and the illegal drug trade and provide educational materials to stakeholders all over Nigeria.

“We have used this day to amplify the message about the extreme cultural and economic harm the trade in drugs is still doing across the globe.

“We have also used it to sensitise government at all levels to intensify their efforts at combating both drug demand and supply and improving access to treatment for addicts,” he said.

Abdallah reiterated commitment towards curbing the menace of drug abuse, saying that the agency would not relent until the country was free of drugs and other forms of social vices.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari, for approving the immediate recruitment in 2019 of 5,000 new personnel out of the 15, 000 personnel earlier approved for the Agency in 2016.

NAN reports that the NDLEA partnered with MTN to celebrate this year’s world drug day through MTN Foundation.

MTN in realisation of their corporate social responsibility has since the beginning of 2019 engage in drug prevention education and sensitisation programmes across the country.

