THE people of Emeabiam in Owerri West LGA of Imo State have witnessed the inception of total transformation, following the foundation laying of the Ada Emeabiam Development Centre, ADEDEC, in the area, recently.

This is coming at the heels of a weeklong medical outreach in Emeabiam organized by Ada Emeabiam II, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, First Lady of Ondo State, in collaboration with Sharing Hope Medical Mission USA.

Speaking during the foundation-laying ceremony of the multipurpose centre for the benefit of humanity, the wife of Ondo State governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, said she was primarily moved by the problem of lack of a working health facility in Emeabiam, which had caused untold hardship, and needles deaths of pregnant women during delivery crises; hence the need for a nearby functional health center for the people of Emeabiam. She revealed that work on the site will be accelerated in order to realize completion within the earliest possible time.

In his remarks at the event, the traditional ruler of Umuokpo-Emeabiam, HRH Eze Eunan Eke, commended Mrs Akeredolu for her passion to spearhead the total transformation of her land of origin, Emeabiam, as evidenced by her altruistic involvement in developmental projects in the area. He also reaffirmed the support of well-meaning sons and daughters of Emeabiam, and prayed God to bless and grant the success of the initiative by Ada Emeabiam II.

Whilst speaking at the foundation-laying ceremony, the leader of the visiting team from University of California, San Diego, USA, Emeka Anyanwu thanked the Ondo State First Lady for her invitation, and promised that the medical team would support developmental projects in Emeabiam, and will continue to visit the town in subsequent years for medical missions.

Sharing Hope Medical Mission USA is a medical organization based in the United States, with a mission to provide access to healthcare and education in undeserved and vulnerable communities in Nigeria so as to improve the health, wellness, and quality of life of those populations most in need.

The volunteer medical team had concluded a similar medical mission in Akure, the Ondo State capital, during the previous week.

The proposed Ada Emeabiam Development Centre, ADEDEC, is a multipurpose centre which is committed to transforming Emeabiam into a peaceful, green, health-conscious and productive community through the implementation of outcomes of people-centered research and development studies in health, education, entrepreneurship, women and youth affairs, and social development.

ADEDEC, upon completion, will accommodate, amongst others, healthcare, ICT and skills acquisition centres, including a library and recreational/sport garden/field, all geared towards achieving the objectives of the Center.

In attendance at the event were officials from the Imo State Ministries of Health, Education, and Women Affairs and Social Development, including members of the Oha n’Ikoro Emeabiam and Eze-in-council, citizens of Emeabiam communities, staff and students of Comprehensive Secondary School (CSS) Emeabiam, gentlemen of the press, aides to the first lady of Ondo State, and well-wishers.

Earlier in the day, the visiting team, led by Mrs Akeredolu, had paid a courtesy call at the palace of HRH Eze Eunan Eke where they were well received and were presented with a Humanitarian Service Award by the people of Emeabiam.

The visitors, adorned with ‘okpu nwagoro’ traditional Igbo caps, were entertained by the energetic Abigolo cultural dance.

Other activities of the day were a visit to CSS, Emeabiam, including a sightseeing tour of the Art Village Gallery in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

