THE Enugu State Government on Friday said it was set to inaugurate its three upgraded General Hospitals for effective healthcare service delivery in the state.

The Health Manager, Enugu State Hospital Management Board, Dr Okechukwu Ossai, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

The hospitals were district hospitals providing health care services for residents of the three senatorial districts in the state.

Ossai noted that the upgrade of the hospitals to General Hospital would go a long way to reduce the much pressure on the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital’s (ESUTH) facilities as well as reduction in the population of patients.

He said that the zones where the hospitals were located include Agbani, in Nkanu West Local Government Area; Udi, in Udi Local Government Area and Nsukka, in Nsukka Local Government Area.

“Due to the increased number of patients that visit ESUTH on daily basis, the state government graciously made the same healthcare services in ESUTH available in the newly upgraded hospitals.

“The upgraded General Hospitals are located in three zones of the state for the citizens to easily have access to healthcare facilities.

“The hospitals set to be inaugurated are equipped with healthcare facilities that are found in ESUTH,” he said.

According to him, the state government is also set to employ medical and health workers in those General Hospitals as it is in Teaching Hospital.

He added that the former Poly Clinic in the metropolis had been upgraded and equipped to a General Hospital as it was the busiest General Hospital and second busiest healthcare facility in the state after ESUTH.

NAN

– Nov. 29, 2019 @ 18:45 GMT |

