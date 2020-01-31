THE University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Ituku/Ozalla near Enugu has confirmed the death of a pregnant Lassa Fever patient at the hospital facilities.

It would be recalled that Lassa fever death came barely one week after the first death from the disease was reported at the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, (ESUTH) Parklane involving a 75-year-old woman,

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of UNTH, Dr Obinna Onodugo, confirmed the case in a statement he signed and issued to newsmen in Enugu on Friday.

Onodugo said, “It is confirmed that a case of Lassa fever came to UNTH today (30/1/2020) and died at our Emergency and Accident unit. We are currently tracing contacts.

“We are also working with the Enugu State Epidemiology Team and the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to ensure that proper measures are taken at the mortuary and to protect staff against new cases.

“The CMAC/DCMACS have procured some other materials needed to keep our staff safe. There is no cause for alarm,’’ he said.

According to him, we have medications for all those who have been exposed directly or remotely. “You are advised to be very careful these days and to have a high index of suspicion, while observing universal safety precautions.

He urged the staff of the hospital to privately call his attention when they noticed any lapses so they could be addressed. “May God be with us all as we try to discharge our duties creditably,’’ the CMD added. (NAN)

– Jan. 31, 2020 @ 18:25 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)