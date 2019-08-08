THE Speaker, Enugu State House of Assembly, Chief Edward Ubosi, has inaugurated a 10-member Committee on Health and charged the members to be good ambassadors.

Inaugurating the Committee in Enugu on Thursday after the session, Ubosi urged them to take their duty seriously in the interest of all residents.

”Health is wealth and remember it is anybody that is healthy that lives to enjoy wealth acquired,” he said.

In his response, the Chairman of the Committee, Mr Sam Ngene (Enugu South urban constituency) promised the speaker that they would do a thorough job and ensure their best to improve the health sector.

”I am happy that the speaker and the house found me worthy to look into the health sector of the state.

”This committee has been saddled with a big responsibility and we all understand what health means to all and sundry,” Ngene said.

Ngene urged health agencies to see the committee as partner in progress so that they would help them get it right in their job.

Dr Ifeanyi Agujiobi, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, said the health practitioners would always give support to the committee to excel.

”We are going to work in harmony to ensure the health sector improves to enhance citizens’ health,” Agujiobi said.

-NAN

Aug. 8, 2019

