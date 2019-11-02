THE European Union and the World Health Organisation are collaborating with Anambra State Government to check the spread of Lassa fever in the state.

Dr Chijioke Obagha, State Epidemiologist, said that they had since embarked on developing emergency preparedness plan on Lassa fever.

He said this during the monthly meeting of Rapid Response Team at the Anambra State Health Insurance Agency, ASHIA, Complex, Awka that the monthly meeting was aimed at developing emergency plans for Lassa fever in the state.

“The team is focusing on Lassa fever, following risk analysis carried out; normally we have cases during December and March of every year.

“We are also going to hold emergency plans to ensure that we detect cases in time and manage them; so, we don’t have full-blown outbreaks.

“The team consists of foot soldiers in terms of rapid response team to take charge of the plan,’’ he said.

Some of the thematic areas discussed included Coordination, Epidemiology, Surveillance and Capacity-building for case management, Strengthening lab capacity, Logistics communication and society mobilisation and Research.

