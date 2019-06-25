THE National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) has called for review of malaria commodities distribution plan in Kano State to ensure the success of the programme in the state and the country.

Mr Celestine Effiong, an official of NMEP made the call at a two-day stakeholders meeting on National Malaria Elimination programme organised for the State Advocacy Communication and Social Mobilisation (ACSM) Core- Group Members in Kano on Tuesday.

The meeting was organised by Kano State Ministry of Health in collaboration with NMEP and Society for Family Health (SFH) for Malaria-Group on Social and Behavioural Communication Change (SBCC).

He said reviewing the distribution plan was necessary in view of the fact that some Primary Health Centres (PHCs) across the state had volume number of patients that visit the facilities to seek for treatment of malaria disease.

According to him, there is also need for the state government and other relevant agencies to review the distribution pattern of malaria commodities because some of the facilities have been upgrading and they need to take care of more patients.

“As such, there is need for supply of additional anti-malarial commodities in such facilities,” he added.

Effiong, who called for allocation of more and timely release of funds for the state Malaria Elimination Programme (SMEP), noted that it was only the Society for Family Health (SFH) that provided intervention in 22 of the 44 local government areas in the state.

He, however, said no amount of support and intervention from partners would eliminate malaria in Nigeria without the full support of government as the lack of adequate funding was hampering the implementation of the programme.

Dr Bashir Lawal, the state Programme Manager, Roll Back Malaria, commended development partners for their continuous support to the Malaria Elimination programme and urged them to sustain the tempo.

He also commended the NMEP official, Mr Celestine Effiong and the participants for their resilience and commitment during the two-day programme.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two-day meeting was organised to improve knowledge and skills of stakeholders based on recent developments in Social Behavioural and Communication Changes (SBCC).

It was attended by stakeholders from various relevant departments and agencies to explore opportunities for integrating Malaria SBCC with other platforms and community-based programmes at all levels.

