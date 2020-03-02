KAYODE Fayemi, Ekiti State governor, on Tuesday, inaugurated a 40-man task force to coordinate the prevention and management of a possible outbreak of the dreaded coronavirus in the State, with a charge to “beat the virus” and minimize its impact on the state economy.

Governor Fayemi, who leads the task force, that comprises of heads of all tertiary health institutions in the state, epidemiologists, state officials and representatives of the informal sector, said his administration was determined to prevent the outbreak of the coronavirus in the state through a combination of public enlightenment and updated medical facilities.

Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, State commissioner for Health and Human Services, Gbenga Agbeyo, commissioners for Environment; Prof Bolaji Aluko, head, Office of Transformation and Service Delivery, OTSD; state representatives of the World Health Organisation, WHO and UNICEF are also members of the task force.

The governor, who addressed stakeholders and journalists at a special session on COVID-19 in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday, also disclosed other arrangements being put in place to properly manage the health issue.

These include, volumes of pamphlets and posters; an isolation centre for quarantine, 24/7 emergency response unit; gears for health officers and hand sanitizers as well as water dispensing units.

The federal government had last week reported the first case of corona virus through an Italian man who arrived Lagos from Italy on February, 25.

Fayemi said: “I have set up a 40-person Ekiti State Task Force on Covid-19 under my direct leadership with representatives from all relevant sectors of the State including medical experts, state government officials, the legislature, local government chairmen, religious leaders and traditional leaders, sector leaders like the NURTW, market associations, Civil Society Organizations and Development Partners.

“We will leave no stone unturned to ensure that Ekiti people are prepared to beat the virus and minimize its impact on our economy.”

The governor, who took time to enlighten the gathering on the symptoms of the virus, urged the people to inculcate, improve and sustain a healthy lifestyle, noting that “coronavirus was an offshoot of unhygienic lifestyle and spread vastly by unhealthy living.

Governor Fayemi also directed public and private institutions in the state to provide hand sanitizers and water and soap for proper washing of hands to minimize the risk of an outbreak in the state. A school and market outreach where people would be enlightened would follow, according to the Governor.

“What this is telling us is that there is no alternative to a healthy lifestyle. As people and government, we must continually work on the sustenance of a healthy and hygienic lifestyle.”

Fayemi, disclosed that the state government had conducted a vulnerability map of all the lands and major parks leading to Ekiti State, with a view to putting a preventive measures to screen inward bound passengers at motor park of departure and border towns adding that his government would work with Drivers’ Unions to maintain passenger manifests to track suspected infected passengers if need arises.

While cautioning against the spread of rumours and misinformation that could cause panic among the people of the State, the governor asked residents to make use of the National Emergency Number 112 and other hotlines that would be made available to the public to inform the government about suspected cases of the virus.

“We have set up 24/7 emergency operation centre to coordinate our response to this public health threat. Dedicated hotlines will be made available to the public to call if they suspect infection. The National Emergency Number 112 is also active and citizens can call free of charge to report emergency.” He said.

He added that mass public awareness on all radio and TV stations has been activated to educate, inform, enlighten and correct rumours and misinformation on the threat of the Coronavirus.

– Mar. 2, 2020 @ 19:39 GMT |

