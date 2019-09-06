MALAM Yohana Jigo, the District Head of Nuku in Abaji Area Council of FCT, has cautioned residents of the area against indiscriminate disposal of waste and open defecation.

Jigo made the call on Thursday in Abaji in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), while supervising the evacuation of waste undertaken by the area council.

He regretted the growing heaps of waste in the community and blamed that on improper disposal and negligence by some residents.

“In spite of the council’s prompt waste evacuation to keep the environment clean, some people have failed to comply with sanitation rules and regulations.

“The council is trying its best in terms of creating awareness on proper waste disposal, but some residents have refused to do the right thing,’’ he fumed.

Jigo announced that the district had has set up a committee to punish open defecation and violators of sanitation rules and regulations.

According to him, sanitation should be a matter of necessity and should be observed daily in every home for healthy living.

He particularly warned against open defecation and vowed to impose sanctions on landlords not ready to build toilets.

“Landlords of houses without toilets have been warned already. If they refused to do the right thing, they will face the full consequences,” he said.

Jigo stressed the need for regular sanitation and hygiene to ward off health hazards.

NAN

– Sept. 6, 2019 @:27 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)