By Benprince Ezeh

THE Federal Ministry of Health has confirmed a coronavirus disease (COVD 19) case in Lagos State. The case, which was believed to have been brought in by an Italian citizen was confirmed on February 27, 2020. It is the first case to be reported in Nigeria since the beginning of the outbreak in China in January 2020.

According to a statement by the ministry, the Italian citizen works in Nigeria and returned from Milan Italy to Lagos on February 25, 2020, and that he was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, part of the Laboratory Network of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

“The patient is clinically stable, with no serious symptoms, and is being managed at the infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos,” it said.

It explained that the Government of Nigeria, through the Federal Ministry of Health has been strengthening measures to ensure an outbreak in Nigeria is controlled and contained quickly. The multi-sectorial Coronavirus Preparedness Group led by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has immediately activated its National Emergency Operations Centre, NEOC, and will work closely with Lagos State Health authorities to respond to this case and implement firm control measures.

“I wish to assure all Nigerians that have we have been beefing up our preparedness capabilities since the first confirmation of cases in China, and we will use all the resources made available by the government to respond to this case, we have already started working to identify all the contacts of the patient since he entered Nigeria. Please be reminded that most people who become infected may experience only mild illness and recover easily, but it can be more severe in others, particularly the elderly and persons,” the ministry said.

According to the ministry, citizens should always adhere to the following for safety. “Regularly and thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water, and use alcohol-based hand sanitizer, maintain at least 1.5 metres: (5 feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing, persons with persistent cough or sneezing should stay home or keep a social distance, but not mix in-crowd.

“Make sure you and people around you, follow good respiratory hygiene, meaning cover your mouth and nose with a handkerchief or tissue or into your sleeve at the bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Then dispose of the used tissue immediately.

“Stay informed on the latest developments about COVID-19 through official channels on TV and Radio, including the Lagos State Ministry of Health, NCDC and Federal Ministry of Health Citizens must not abuse social media and indulge in spreading misinformation that causes fear and panic. The Federal Ministry of Health, through Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, will continue to provide updates and will initiate all measures required to prevent the spread of any outbreak in Nigeria,” the ministry said.

The ministry urged citizens to stay home if one feel unwell with symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing.

– Feb. 28, 2020 @ 10:25 GMT |

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)