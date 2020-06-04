Ferring Pharmaceuticals and Igenomix today announced a two-year research collaboration aimed at the discovery of novel targets and disease mechanisms in infertility and pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, with the goal of developing innovative diagnostic and therapeutic strategies in these areas of high unmet need.

A new research hub will be created in Boston, bringing together scientists and expertise from both companies. The hub will focus on investigating molecular signatures, developing novel functional genomic systems and creating translational tools to study for embryo implantation, endometrial microbiome interaction and decidualization biology to drive innovative solutions for patients.

“Today, 1 in 6 couples worldwide are affected by fertility issues, with embryo implantation being a critical step to improving success rates in assisted reproduction technologies (ART) such as IVF. Furthermore, between 3 and 5% of all pregnancies are affected by preeclampsia, 1 a severe complication which increases the morbidity and mortality of both mother and baby, said Joan-Carles Arce, Senior Vice President of Reproductive Medicine and Maternal Health, Ferring.

Through this collaboration, we aim to advance diagnostic testing and the discovery of candidate drug targets in these areas of high unmet need and ultimately help more people build healthy families worldwide.”

“This new research hub will connect Igenomix’s unique diagnostic capabilities with Ferring’s deep therapeutic expertise, said Professor Carlos Simón, Head of Scientific Board of Igenomix Foundation and Project Lead for the new hub. We believe this collaboration will accelerate scientific findings and improve conception rates at a time when significant progress is needed in preimplantation science to help more women and families experience healthy pregnancies.”

– June 04, 2020 @ 18:20 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)