THE Federal Ministry of Agriculture on Tuesday allocated ambulatory vehicles to the University of Ilorin Veterinary Teaching Hospital (UIVTH) for effective disease surveillance and response.

Prof. Bolaji Sule, the institution’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Management Services, who received the vehicles, thanked the Minister of Agriculture, Alhaji Muhammed Nanono, for the allocation.

Sule said that the veterinary teaching hospital had been given a boost in the conduct of research.

He said that the consignment which came through the Regional Disease Surveillance Systems Enhancement (REDISSE) initiative also had two tricycles and one motorcycle.

Sule said that the REDISSE was a World Bank initiated a project in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture.

He said that REDISSE was aimed at strengthening national and regional cross-sectoral capacity for collaborative disease surveillance as well as epidemic preparedness and response in West Africa.

According to him, the vehicles would effectively address the weaknesses and gaps in animal and human health systems that hinder effective disease surveillance and response.

“The university will definitely and effectively use the vehicles for the purpose it is meant for,” he said.

The Director of the hospital, Dr. Julius Aiyedun, also thanked the World Bank and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture for the gesture and promised that the university would make good use of the vehicles.

The Dean of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Prof. Suleiman Salami, also commended the commitment of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, to building a cordial relationship between the university and the Federal Government.

He said that the existing relationship with the Federal Government would continue to strengthen academic studies in the university. (NAN)

– Jun. 23, 2020 @ 13:55 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)