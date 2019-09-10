THE Federal Government has distributed over 10,000 delivery kits and drugs in Kwara for Maternal and Neo-natal child health care.

Dr Umar Hassan, the state Programme Manager, Saving-One-Million-Lives (SOML) for Result initiative, disclosed this on Tuesday in Ilorin while speaking with journalists on the sideline of training of health workers in Kwara.

Hassan said that the training was targeting health officers across 100 primary healthcare facilities in the state.

He said that 200 officers had already been trained before now, as the programme was conducted in phases and clusters.

Hassan explained that the training was to give proper directions for adherence to guidelines for managing childhood and maternal illnesses at the primary healthcare facilities.

“This is to ensure we have increase in competence of staff handling those cases and ensure they give quality healthcare to the people at the grassroots,” he said.

Hassan announced that each health facility would get 20 to 40 delivery kits based on their clients, while advising the healthcare givers to give their best to the people in terms of service delivery.

Mrs Ajibola Suleiman, Head of Department, Primary Health Care for Ilorin East Local Government Council, said on behalf of participants that the training had educated healthcare givers on many ways of managing ailments.

“We commend the Federal Government, state and other partners for their efforts in eradicating deadly diseases affecting pregnant women and children zero to five years of age,” Suleiman said.

Some of the trainees included medical doctors, nurses, midwives and NYSC Corps members.

NAN

