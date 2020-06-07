Fidelity Bank donates Covid-19 Isolation Centre to Anambra State

CONSISTENT with its Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, objectives, Fidelity Bank Plc has handed over a 50-bed capacity isolation centre at Ekwulobia General Hospital to the Anambra State Government. Equipped with medical equipment and other state-of-the-art facilities, the bank on Saturday, June 6, donated the isolation centre to assist the Governor Willie Obiano-led administration in the fight against the dreaded Coronavirus, COVID-19.

At the handover ceremony on Saturday, Regional Bank Head, RBH, Awka, Fidelity Bank, Henry Asiegbu pointed out that the gesture was part of the bank’s CSR policy anchored on a commitment to enhancing the lives and wellbeing communities where the bank operates. “ The government and people of Anambra State have been very supportive of Fidelity Bank. It was therefore expedient that we rose to the occasion to fund this centre for the benefit of the people of Ndi-Anambra and Nigerias“ affirmed Asiegbu.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 in Nigeria, Asiegbu noted that the bank had remained in the forefront of galvanizing requisite resources to support governments’ response to the Coronavirus pandemic as exemplified by monetary donations to other State governments including Plateau State, Kebbi State, Benue State, Kano State, amongst others. “This is in spite of our contributions to the Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19, CACOVID,” he said.

According to him, corporate philanthropy and social giving is at the core of the bank’s philosophy and outlook because bank believes that organisations and the societies where they does business are in a symbiotic relationships.

In his remarks, Obiano said the facility was to ensure that Covid-19 patients in the State received first-rate medical treatment. Obiano, who was represented by Nkem Okeke, deputy governor, said though the number of Covid-19 cases in Anambra remained minimal, the facility was necessary to ensure the state’s readiness for any eventuality.

Okeke also thanked the bank for its laudable contributions to the growth and development of Anambra State.

Similarly, Vincent Okpala, commissioner for Health, said the 50-bed capacity Isolation Center had the capacity to effectively cater to the needs of patients. Okpala commended the bank for the gesture, describing it as a demonstration of good neighborliness. He said the facility is equipped with oxygen concentrators, mobilizers and other machines that will help the fight against Covid-19.

