THE wife of Ondo State Governor, Arabinrin Betty-Anyanwu Akeredolu, has implored individuals, corporate bodies to commit to the fight against cancer in any little way they can afford.

She noted that so many victims of cancer died due to lack of financial wherewithal to afford treatment, and called on Nigerians to cultivate the habit of donating token to the cancer support groups.

She said this at the town hall meeting and free cancer screening programme, organised by the Coalition Against Cancer to mark the 2020 World Cancer Day in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Speaking on the theme of this year’s event, “I am and I will”, the founder of the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria, BRECAN, which was the champion of the Coalition, said they won’t rest until no woman dies from cancer disease in Nigeria.

She commended the committee of the Coalition Against Cancer, describing the move as the best approach that had happened to cancer control in Nigeria, as recommended by the United International Cancer Control, UICC, for concerned organisations to come together.

She stressed that though government has a bigger role to play in the fight against cancer, by providing necessary medical infrastructure, individuals also need to commit to the cause.

According to her, supporting cancer control doesn’t mean donating financially alone, creating awareness by sensitising neighbours and families about self-examination is also important.

She explained that so many people misconceived BRECAN’s intention of asking for donations in support of cancer, noting that many victims who couldn’t afford treatment approached the organisation for help.

She affirmed that many people were surviving the disease as a result of early detection, and implored the beneficiaries to follow medical advice if something abnormal was detected.

Earlier, the Chairperson of Oyo Coalition Against Cancer, Olusola-Taiwo Omolara, had disclosed that 15 Concerned Organisations in the state combined to organise the programme, with BRECAN as the convener.

According to her, prior to the town hall meeting, they had embarked on outreaches to two schools, churches and mosques to create awareness and sensitisation.

Giving a health talk on cancer, the founder of Save Our Future Foundation, Cecelia Amotsuka advocated the need for the government to have a programme for screening and free cancer treatment in the health facilities.

Amotsuka, who noted that Human Papillomavirus was the cause of cervical cancer, advised the government to educate the schoolgirls on the disease’s prevention.

She also advocated free blood test for prostate cancer, while imploring men who were above 45 years old to make themselves available for the test.

