The Wellbeing Foundation Africa (WBFA) together with partners have restated commitments to ending preventable maternal deaths, unmet need for family planning and gender-based violence.

Its Founder, Mrs Toyin Saraki, made this known on Tuesday at a roundtable in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

Saraki convened the roundtable in advance of the Nairobi Summit on the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) 25, which would take place in Nairobi, Kenya, from Nov. 12.

She said that the roundtable was a major step in advance of the Summit, which would bring together Heads of State and Ministers, Parliamentarians, and civil society organisations.

“Also, representatives of the private sector, and thousands of others committed to the pursuit of reproductive health and rights are expected at the summit.

“I am delighted that the private sector in Nigeria will step up to help us urgently act to transform health outcomes for women, children and communities.

“Together we can create a new world; one in which no woman or girl dies from preventable complications in pregnancy or childbirth, and where no woman has to give birth without the help of a midwife, nurse or doctor.

“A world where no one is subjected to violence because of their gender, where no girl is forced to marry; no girl or woman is subjected to female genital mutilation or other harmful practices.

“I thank the UNFPA for the partnership and also to our private sector partners for their commitments. Now, we must make that world a reality,” Saraki said.

Also, Mr Jesper Kamp, the High Commissioner for the Embassy of Denmark, said his country was proud to host the Nairobi Summit on ICPD25 together with the Government of Kenya and UNFPA.

Kemp said, “The 25th anniversary of 179 States’ adoption of the ICPD Programme of Action is an important occasion to reaffirm global and national commitments to continue the efforts.

“This is to ensure rights and choices for all, especially women and girls’ rights to decide over their own body and if, when, with whom, and how many children they want.”

In her remarks, Ms Mariarosa Cutillo, Chief, Strategic Partnerships Branch for UNFPA, said that commitments made at the roundtable showed that Nigeria could meet the 2030 deadline of improving quality of life of women and girls.

“We are just two weeks away from the Nairobi Summit, and the event of today is sending a vibrant message of commitment and concrete actions from Nigeria to finish the unfinished business for women and girls, because the 2030 deadline is a deadline we cannot miss,” Cutillo said. (NAN)

