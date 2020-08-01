An NGO, Wave Foundation, on Saturday, sensitised some communities in Bwari Area Council of the FCT on COVID-19, domestic violence and Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the sensitisation, and donation of handwash facilities were carried out in Barangoni, Gaba and Kuchiko areas in Bwari Area Council.

Mr Chinazor Mbaonu, the Director, Outreach and Community Engagement of the foundation, said that the sensitisation was aimed at creating more awareness in rural communities on the pandemic, as well as measures to curtail the spread and Gender Based Violence (GBV).

Mbaonu stressed the need for people to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines, as well as protect the rights of women to end all forms of harmful practices such as early marriage, FGM and other forms of violence against women.

He said “we build consensus and mobilise our members’ collective experience to work on major issues affecting women.

“We provide counselling, legal aid, advocacy and work for girls and women’s rights through meaningful community projects that promote justice and equal rights for all.”

The President of the foundation, Mrs Lola Ibrahim, encouraged community leaders to ensure the people practiced good hygiene, use face mask, avoid crowded places and wash hands regularly to curtail community transmission of the virus.

Ibrahim also advised the communities to desist from sending their young children to work as maids, noting that such would expose them to sexual abuse, violence and other criminal activities.

She stressed the need for couples to adopt family planning methods, which she said would help them to space their children and ensure that they have the number of children they could carter for.

Mr Samson Bmiyidu, the Councillor representing Bwari Central Ward in the council, charged the people to ensure they utilised the information given, which would protect them from the pandemic.

Bmiyidu commended the efforts of the NGO for their supports to the people, which he said would enable them to observe the COVID-19 guidelines.

The Chief of Barangoni community, Mr Danlami Nana, reiterated the commitment of the community toward adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines.

The Chief of Gaba, Mr Solomon Azabo, called on the government and other organisations to continue to support their communities.

Mrs Mary Iliya, a community member, appealed to government for more intervention, particularly on source of income and quality education, which she said would reduce the rate of sending children to work as maids. (NAN)

