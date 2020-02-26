FRANCE said it has recorded the first death of a French citizen from the new coronavirus, the country’s general director of health Jerome Salomon said on Wednesday.

The victim was a 60-year-old Frenchman who was tested for the disease on Tuesday night at a Paris hospital in a very serious condition and died overnight, Salomon added.

Including the dead man, three new cases were identified overnight, bringing the total number of diagnosed infections in France to 17, Salomon says.

One of the other two was coming back from the northern Italian region of Lombardy, Salomon said further information would be available in the evening.

Italy is currently battling an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, with 11 towns in the northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto on lockdown, affecting about 50,000 people.

An 80-year old Chinese tourist died from Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, in France earlier this month, the first fatality on European soil.

Croatia meanwhile confirmed a second case on Wednesday, a day after its first one.

The new patient is the brother of the first, Health Minister Vili Beros told the state broadcaster HRT. “It was expected,’’ Beros said, adding that the man’s symptoms are mild.

The first patient caught the infection on a trip to Italy, where he attended a Champions League football match.

Earlier in the day, Beros urged the population not to panic.

“It needs to be said that this disease is not a major threat, it is a disease on par with the common flu.

“More than 80 per cent of the patients show only mild symptoms,’’ he told a news conference.

