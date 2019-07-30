THE Anambra State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Vincent Okpala, says that a functional Primary Healthcare, PHC, system is necessary in order to achieve stability in the health sector.

Okpala said this at the 2019 second quarter review meeting of Chief Executives of State Primary Healthcare Development Boards, PHCDBS, in Awka.

The event had in attendance the Executive Director, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, and all Executive Secretaries of the 36 states PHCDBS in Nigeria.

The commissioner said that Anambra was doing all it could to capture every population through the PHC scheme.

He praised the leadership of the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, ASPHCDA, for its doggedness and result oriented programmes that were instrumental to child survival and development.

He said that the Health Ministry, ASPHCDA and the Anambra State Health Insurance Agency, (ASHIA, were working together to ensure adequate healthcare delivery system in the state.

“I cannot go to war without my Generals. As a state, we have continually shown strong leadership; and we work toward strengthening all aspects of functional system.

“And we have competent people leading this fight,’’ Okpala said.

He commended the efforts of the Executive Director of the NPHCDA, saying that the country was lucky to have someone like him.

The commissioner lauded the doggedness of the Executive Secretary, ASPHCDA, Chioma Ezenyimulu, and all 36 states executive secretaries of PHCDBS, saying that their jobs were important in the healthcare industry.

He enjoined them to continue doing the good work as they get back to their various locations.

The NPHCDA Executive Director, Dr. Shuaib noted that the Primary Healthcare Agency and Health Insurance Agency were gateways to strengthening the health sector.

According to him, both bodies working together as partners could be used to deliver the dividends of democracy to all indigenes of Anambra State.

“I am sure that with the initial step you have taken as Commissioner for Health, the Anambra state health sector will grow in leaps and bounds.

“In the north, there is an adage that says it is from Wednesday that you will know how Friday will look like.

“From the way you have started, we have no doubt that you will leave the health sector at a greater standard than the way you met it,’’ he said.

Earlier, the Chairman, Executive Secretaries, Dr. Adis Mohammed, noted that it is rare to see harmonious relationship exist between the Health Ministry and the PHC Agency.

“We hope that peace and unity in Anambra State will continue for the betterment and good health of all the people,’’ he said.

