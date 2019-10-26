TO support the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, with a particular focus on SDG 17: Partnership for The Goals, the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations, IFPMA, has launched Global Health Progress.

The knowledge hub highlights industry contributions to the SDGs and enhances opportunities for further collaboration. 2020 marks the 10-year countdown to the SDG deadline. Countries have made progress towards achieving the goals; however, complex health and wellbeing challenges remain – from poverty and inequality to climate change.

Further, many countries are now faced with a double burden of disease – as they continue to tackle infectious disease challenges, they also battle with an increasing prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) – which present new issues in implementing effective and sustainable solutions for health.

Global Health Progress highlights over 200 collaborations which use innovative approaches to tackle global health challenges. The collaborations are helping to bring different actors together –governments, academia, multilateral organizations, other private sector companies, local NGOs and more – to catalyze cross-sector initiatives to tackle health related challenges, as well as address gender equality and education issues.

A range of programme strategies are being used to address systemic health issues and lay foundations to sustain program gains. In consultation with local actors, IFPMA member companies are fostering local ownership of programs and designing programs according to country’s specific health needs and existing health system infrastructure.

The collaborations are transforming traditional approaches to partnerships. For more information, visit Global Health Progress at www.globalhealthprogress.org

– Oct 26, 2019 @ 13:40 GMT |

