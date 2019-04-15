GLOBAL measles cases are rising for the third year in a row, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday said in Geneva.

WHO reported that recorded numbers betweeen January and March were 300 per cent higher than in the same period in 2018.

Although, the disease could be prevented if 95 per cent of the population were immunised.

The UN health agency reported that global coverage for the first dose of the two-step vaccination has stalled at 85 per cent for several years.

According to the report, global coverage for the second dose is only 67 per cent.

There are current outbreaks in countries including Congo, Ethiopia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Madagascar, Myanmar, Philippines, Sudan, Thailand and Ukraine.

Infections have increased in countries with high overall immunisation rates, such as the U.S. and Israel.

According to latest available fatality numbers, measles killed almost 110,000 people in 2017.

Almost one-in-four measles patients are hospitalised with complications that can lead to disability, brain damage, blindness and hearing loss. (dpa/NAN)

– Apr. 15, 2019 @ 18:09 GMT |

