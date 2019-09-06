GOV. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State says he is addressing the challenge of water supply in the state as residents of Gombe township and environs ptesently get 40 million litres of water daily.

Yahaya said this while briefing newsmen on Friday in Gombe to commemorate his 100 days in office.

According to him, water is a cardinal aspect of his manifesto and will continue to receive attention until residents get regular supply across the state.

He said as part of the effort towards achieving the promise to give residents water, he set up a taskforce on water supply.

“We are committed to our campaign promises and we will continue to do all within our resources to address other challenges that affect the people.

“Our administration is concerned about human capital investment and that’s why we resuscitated the sector to give water to our people,” he said.

He noted that other programmes were in place to ensure that water reticulation to other communities in Gombe State would be sustained.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Dadin-Kowa water treatment which hitherto supplies 10 million litres of water daily to only Gombe township presently supplies water to several communities within Gombe township. (NAN)

