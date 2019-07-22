GOVERNOR Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, of Gombe state, has ordered the release of N110 million to the state Water Board to address the water scarcity and supply facing communities around Gombe metropolis.

This was contained in a press statement signed by Isamaila Uba Misilli, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the governor on media and publicity. The action of the governor was in response to the plight of residents around Gombe bye-pass, Barunde, Nayi-Nawa, Bomala, Wuro-Juli who recently lamented water scarcity in their domain as a result of the disconnection of their lines by the staff of the State Water Board, forcing residents to rely on water vendors who sells to them at exorbitant prices, that is according to Ahmadu Umar, a community leader in Barunde.

According to Misili the Governor has directed the immediate commencement of pipe works to convey water from the upper zone reservoir to the affected communities and ensure adequate water distribution to the residents. “The Governor also directed the Taskforce on the water supply to undertake water reticulation works in some areas of the Federal Law Cost quarters in Gombe, Government Girls Secondary School Doma and vicinity, Kanoyel and other communities along the waterline which will cost over N21 million,” the SSA said in the statement.

Governor Inuwa had setup a taskforce on water supply that was chaired by Engineer Abubakar Bappa, General Manager of the State Water Board who attributed the scarcity being experience in the metropolis to the locking up of the supply from the reservoir due to the many illegal connections on the main transmission line to the reservoir which prevents the water from getting into the reservoir by a few illegal consumers. However, the release of funds for piping works for the improvement of the water supply is a way of addressing suffering of communities on water scarcity. – The Sun

