As the world marks World Aids Day, Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, has expressed happiness over the drop in HIV prevalence in the state from 3.4 per cent in 2014 to 1.3 per cent in 2019.

Yahaya made this known in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Ismaila Misilli, on Sunday, as part of the governor’s goodwill message to commemorate the day in Gombe.

“Today, we celebrate the drop in HIV prevalence in Gombe State, from 3.4 per cent in 2014 to 1.3 per cent in 2019.

“This great achievement is a result of our collective hard work and commitment.

“Let me appreciate the contributions of our state government’s HIV/AIDS Coordinating organ, GomSACA (Gombe State Agency for the Control of Aids), for its effort in the fight against the scourge,” he said.

The governor also acknowledged the contributions of various stakeholders in the fight against the disease, especially donors and implementing partners.

He said others who deserved commendation included; civil society groups, traditional and religious leaders, health workers and the media among others.

Yahaya said his administration remained committed to the optimal control of HIV and achieving the target of ending the epidemic by 2030.

He, however, urged all stakeholders to remain focused as the country approached the finish-line of this important race against HIV and AIDS.

The governor urged all stakeholders not relent as the fight against HIV and AIDS was not over until Gombe State recorded zero prevalence. (NAN)

– Dec. 1, 2019 @ 14:45 GMT |

