THE Anambra State Government has inaugurated the New Otuocha Regional Water Supply Scheme at Aguleri, Anambra East Local Government Area, LGA.

It was constructed in partnership with the European Union, EU, and the Anambra State Government and would supply potable water to three communities in Anambra East — Aguleri, Umuleri and Umuoba Anam.

Gov. Willie Obiano said the water would be reticulated to major streets in the benefiting communities.

He also said that collection points had been mounted to enable the people to have easy access to water, noting that this was the first time the communities would have portable water.

He said that individuals, who would want it reticulated into their homes should meet with Ministry of Public Utilities for authorisation and proper supervision.

The governor, who initially inspected the water scheme in January, said that the first phase of the project would be completed in April.

According to him, the construction of the second phase will commence immediately on completion of the first phase.

The second phase would extend supplies to eight communities within Anambra West and Ayamelum LGA.

He urged the communities to take charge of the projects and ensure adequate protection against vandalism, assuring that his administration had made necessary provisions for sustainability.

The Commissioner for Public Utilities, Emeka Ezenwanne, noted that the water sourced from Omambala River would be treated for public consumption.

Ezenwanne, an engineer, said that the scheme had capacity to treat 10 million liters of water a day with sophisticated facilities to serve public interest.

The commissioner observed that the scheme was critical at a time the country was facing Coronavirus pandemic, saying that it would help in maintaining hand washing and other COVID-19 protocols.

The Transition Chairman Anambra East, Obi Nweke, expressed gratitude to the governor for intervening over this pressing need

He said the scheme would boost environmental health and promote wellness.

– May 19, 2020 @ 14:25 GMT /

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)