GOV. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has inaugurated a 7-man committee on supply of potable water to the people of the state.

Speaking during the inauguration on Wednesday in Lafia, Sule said the committee was expected to appraise the water situation and recommend ways to resolve it.

The governor noted that the committee was a fallout from the reports from the management of the state’s water board during a ministerial briefing.

Sule said the steps were also necessitated by the shortage of water supply in the state especially in rural areas.

“Water supply was one of the things I promised to deliver during my campaign and I will do everything possible to fulfill the promise,’’ the governor said.

He gave the terms of reference of the committee to include identifying all government water scheme and their status and to determine the repair works required as well as the financial implication.

He directed the members of the committee to deliver within two months given their wealth of experience.

“During my campaign and in my inaugural speech, I promised to make water available to the people of Nasarawa State. Our people face untold hardship in search of water dsiky and we want an uninterrupted water supply for them,’’ he said.

In his response, Alhaji Abdulkarim Kana, Chairman of the Committee, who was a former Commissioner of Water Resources as well as Commissioner for Justice, said “the time of action is now.

“It is no more time for talking and this team wants to put the state on the right path, as water is fundamental to human survival.”

He also expressed gratitude to the governor for the confidence in them and assured him of discharging their duties dispassionately.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that members of the committee includes Idris Mohammed, Sani Salihu, Simon Ibi, Yakubu Adam, Umar Ago, who is the General Manager of the State Water Board and Ezekiel Audu.

