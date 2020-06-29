A non-governmental organisation (NGO), the Marie Stopes International Organisation of Nigeria (MSION), has donated five cartoons of Misoclear, a brand of misoprostol drugs for family planning, to the Delta government.

Mrs Mary Ocholi, the South-South Regional Manager of MSION, who represented the Country Director, made the donation on behalf of the organisation, on Monday in Asaba.

Ocholi said that the NGO had continued to support the state by providing reproductive health services to the government, with emphasis on family planning.

She said: “In keeping with the core values of MSION, we undertake the distribution of family planning commodities and supply of consumables to health facilities.

“Our organisation also provides the public with information on modern contraceptive methods, which enables informed choices about birth spacing and family size.

Ocholi lauded the government for its continued commitment to improving maternal health in the state.

Receiving the items on behalf of the state government, Dr Winful-Orieke Jude, the Executive Director, state Primary Healthcare Development Agency, commended the organisation for its contributions to the reduction of maternal death in the state.

Jude said that the organisation had been assisting the agency with family planning drugs and training services.

He expressed the hope that the items would further help to address the postpartum hemorrhage, a disorder said to have accounted for about 35 percent of maternal mortality in the state.

The DSPHDA boss described the drug as highly effective in the prevention of the disorder.

He further said that the donation would complement government’s efforts towards achieving the sustainable development goals in the state.

