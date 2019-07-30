THE National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says it will ensure that all pilgrims from Nigeria are transported to Saudi Arabia before the August 6 deadline given by Saudi authorities for Nigerian pilgrims.

The NAHCON’s Madinah Coordinator for the 2019 hajj, Ahmed Maigari, stated this on Monday in Madinah while speaking with journalists.

He said that the commission had so far transported more than 26,000 pilgrims from Nigeria to Madinah, adding that efforts were being intensified to transport the remaining pilgrims before the deadline.

Maigari stated that the 16 hostels the commission reserved for the pilgrims from Nigeria were located near the Prophet’s mosque in Madinah to reduce the stress of trekking long distance to the mosque as it was in the past.

The coordinator noted that the innovation introduced four years ago had also reduced crossing of road by pilgrims and road accidents among the pilgrims.

He said the innovation was to ensure that pilgrims got value for their money during the hajj.

Maigari, however, advised pilgrims to make use of the services of the officials of the commission, especially while changing their money into other currencies to avoid falling victim of people of questionable characters.

“We have been advising pilgrims not to deal with any other person except the officials of the commission, particularly anytime they wanted to change their money to other currencies to avoid being duped,” he said.

-NAN

– July 30, 2019 @ 08:30 GMT /

