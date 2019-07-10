Health safety group unveils Dangerous Goods Management in Nigeria

TO create awareness and keep Nigerians informed on the management of dangerous goods, the Hybrid Group Limited, on Wednesday unveiled a new business of managing dangerous goods in Nigeria.

The Hybrid Group Limited is a registered Dangerous Group Management organisation to provide Health Safety and Environment (HSE) related services.

Speaking, Captain Muhtar Shaibu Usman, Director-General, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), said there was need to educate the public on the consequences and challenges of dealing with dangerous goods.

Usman, represented by Retired Group Capt. E. C Agu, NCAA Flight Operations Inspector, said: “I am here not to talk about dangerous goods only.

“I am also here to say that awareness about dangerous goods is not good enough.

“I am looking forward to seeing more adverts on dailies to educate people on the consequences and challenges of dealing with dangerous goods, which the public do not know.’’

Also, Anthony Daudu, Deputy Corps Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), said transporting dangerous goods by road was a serious challenge that should be tackled by the Federal Government.

Daudu, who represented Mike Obayemi, FRSC Lagos Zonal Commanding Officer, said: “This is a laudable business that will go a long way in rejuvenating the transport system in Nigeria.

“For that reason, we are going to see how we can work together with you, because what we see on daily basis on our roads, especially along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, is something that baffles lots of people.

“I pray Nigeria should not be a dumping ground for dangerous and hazardous goods,’’ he said.

Earlier, Mr Dapo Omolade, the group Chief Executive Officer, said the primary objective of the launch was to create awareness and inform Nigerians that dangerous goods management had received approval to commence business in Nigeria.

“We are now accredited and recognised as a member of the highly esteemed Dangerous Group Management (DGM) support, a global entity operating in more than 45 countries across various continents of the world.

“The group is helping individuals and businesses build the needed competences and structures to handle and manage dangerous goods.

“DGM is highly recognised by government and private institutions like the International Air Transport Association, International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations, among others.

“They have, by extension, recognised our quality in the holistic management of dangerous goods,’’ Omolade said.

According to him, the focus of the business is to ensure that the multi-model transportation of dangerous goods are safe and without accidents.

“DGM Network provides a wide range of services related to dangerous goods and hazardous materials, which are core aspects of HSE management in organisations.

“They include operations (classification, packing, marking, labelling, documenting, security management, emergencies assistance, etc.) to training activities or consultancy services supporting HSE functions and performances.

“Our global insurance policy covers classification, packing, labeling, marking and documentation of dangerous & hazardous goods shipments and logistics supports,’’ Omolade said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the representatives of NIPOST, Vehicle Inspection Officers, Pharmaceutical Companies and Lagos State Safety Commission were among those that attended the event.

