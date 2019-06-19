THE Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU), Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Keffi, Nasarawa State, has dissociated itself from a petition against the management of the hospital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a national daily (name withheld) had on Monday published a report titled: “FMC Keffi workers accuse MD of fraud, high-handedness’’.

But reacting to the publication, JOHESU disclaimed the publication in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman and Public Relations Officer, Messrs Oyibo Halidu and Omaga Daniel, respectively, in Keffi on Tuesday.

The union noted that the said report was targeted at casting aspersions on the hard earned reputation of the Medical Director of the centre, Dr Yaya Baba Adamu, the entire FMC Keffi workers and the revered stool of the Keffi Emirate Council.

It said that it was rather unfortunate that some unscrupulous elements who are bent on sowing the seed of discord among workers and the management could stoop this low to fabricate petition against the medical director.

“The name of one Mallam Isiak Abdullahi who wrote the petition, does exist anywhere in the centre nor is he a member of any of the unions.

“But only exists as a figment of the mischief maker’s imagination.

“As a Union, we want to let the world know that one of the best things to have happened to Federal Medical Centre Keffi in recent time is the emergence of Dr Adamu as its Medical Director.

“This is in recognition of the monumental infrastructural developments and procurement of medical equipment the centre has witnessed within the shortest time.

“The centre is a public facility and those who are interested in verifying our claims can come down to see things for themselves.

“It is rather unfortunate that the shadow petitioner who claims to know more about the centre than the actual workers was quick to forget that the Medical Director enjoys the goodwill and support of workers because of his simplicity,

“Open door leadership style and patients’ oriented policies,’’ the statement read in part.

The union therefore urged the public to disregard the publication, saying that it is not only false, but baseless and unfounded.

“We wish to also differ on the accusation that the centre is now witnessing low patronage as a result of deposits being made before treatment.

“To set the record straight, the said deposit system is not compulsory, as there is a circular to that effect but was initiated by the management after due consultation with the relevant hospital and community stakeholders, sensitisation and publicity through jingles and tracts.

“In a bid to further improve on and to make healthcare delivery easier to be accessed by patients within the facility, the system also enables refunds of unused funds upon the completion of treatment, which makes it patient friendly,’’ the statement added.

The union cautioned the paid agents to allow the medical director continue with the good works.

It also warned mischief makers to desist from creating unnecessary tension just to satisfy their paymasters who see the MD as an obstacle to their penchant for milking the system.-NAN

