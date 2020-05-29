THE Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD) a non-governmental organisation, has pleaded with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to disclose the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

Mr David Anyaele, the executive director of the group, made the call in Abuja during an online seminar with journalists and heads of Organisations of Persons with Disabilities (OPDs).

Anyaele said that disclosing the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases of PWDs would help disability groups and organisations to strategise on ways to minimise the negative impact in various disability communities across the country.

He said that the group was worried over the absence of disability disaggregation of data on Nigeria’s COVID-19 response.

“Not having a disability data on the COVID-19 response means that PWDs may struggle to appreciate governments’ efforts in terms of response to their needs and especially COVID-19 PWDs patients.

“The disclosure of the data can also serve as a more effective way to sensitise PWDs on the virus and possibly enhance compliance to social distancing and other preventive measures,” he said.

Anyaele said that the absence of representatives of PWDs in the COVID-19 Presidential Taskforce (PTF) was a major reason why PWDs and matters concerning disabilities were not effectively tackled.

According to him, the lack of consultation by the PTF with organisations of PWDs on disability-related matters has exposed citizens with disabilities and their families to discrimination during the pandemic.

He urged both the Federal Government and state governments to prioritise PWDs and other vulnerable groups while planning on humanitarian interventions.

He also called for the implementation of the provisions of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities Prohibition Act. (NAN)

May 29, 2020 @ 13:43 GMT

