HUGE spike in employee concerns regarding coronavirus, reveals new data

Businesses should be ‘providing protective workwear’ to prevent colleagues from spreading coronavirus

Use of aircon in the workplace should be avoided and time off work granted for those showing symptoms, warns expert

New data has revealed the growing concern from employees regarding the coronavirus outbreak.

According to Google Trends data, analysed by media agency Blueclaw, online searches around “coronavirus workplace” have increased by 408% in the past 30 days alone.

*Sourced 02/02/20 – 02/03/20

[Compared to the average across the previous 30 days.]

As global businesses prepare for the worst, medical professional and Allergy Specialist Aneta Ivanova provides her top tips for protecting the workplace and employees from spreading the virus.

Top ways to protect employees from coronavirus in the workplace

Providing protective wear at work to prepare for worst case scenario – gloves, suits Encourage regular handwashing & sanitiser – reinforce this with signs placed around the building and especially in public areas Complying with national infection control standards Ensure that your company has a contingency plan in place to help minimise the spread of coronavirus – considering each individual employee & their role Minimise/totally avoid the use of aircon which is known to spread viruses Cancel/postpone any non-urgent overseas business trips, large conferences & large meetings (especially to heavily affected areas) Give time off to any employees who are displaying even the slightest symptoms of coronavirus Brief staff & encourage them to be vigilant about symptoms – considering whether they have been in contact with somebody who may have the virus (especially if recently returning from a holiday) Discourage staff to use public transport if the situation worsens – business owners could organise alternative transport methods for staff or arrange remote working where possible. Regularly disinfect door handles/surfaces as these are known to be a way of spreading the virus Minimising employee contact with any objects on which coronavirus could survive – including things like bank notes (take card payments where possible).

– Mar. 5, 2020 @ 17:05 GMT |

