THE Institute of Human Virology Nigeria (IHVN) is providing support to over 50 health care workers on the process of enrolling and referring orphans and vulnerable children for HIV prevention, and care services.

Mrs Jummai Musa, IHVN Programme Manager, Orphans and Vulnerable Children (OVC) said this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Monday in Abuja.

Musa said that the exercise became imperative to foster collaboration between health care workers in facilities and Community-Based Organisations (CBOs).

“This is the first time we are having this and it will help improve the lives of the communities. When we work together, our impact would be felt.

“With a clear understanding of our roles and responsibilities, the expected outcome of the collaboration is the increased enrolment of HIV infected children into the OVC programme, retention and viral suppression,” she said.

Musa noted that services available to OVC and their households include, health and nutrition, economic strengthening of households, education, psychosocial support and child protection.

Stephen Samchi, Senior Medical Officer, Karshi General Hospital, who benefited from the IHVN training described it as interactive and practical.

“With the knowledge, I have now, I would actively look out for the vulnerable children and link them up with the CBOs.

“Before, when we see the vulnerable children, we start struggling on how to find people to help them and it does not lead to any positive outcome but with the structures that the CBOs have, this would be sustainable,” he said.

Dr Monica Omo –Irefo, Principal Medical Officer, Asokoro Hospital, who also benefited from the training said that she had a better understanding of OVC programme and the CBO’s duties.

“I gained a lot of information. My manner of approach to patients would be different now I know the CBOs exist and I can handover any patient to them that needs help.

“I will train my team and have meetings with them so that I can educate them to carry out our work effectively,” she said.

NAN reports that the OVC programme seeks to ensure that children and adolescents are safe, schooled and healthy.

Its goal is to support the provision of a holistic service package to improve the well-being of beneficiaries.

It also aims at achieving household resilience by responding to the socio-economic and emotional consequences of HIV/AIDS.

These services are provided in a comprehensive, coordinated, and sustainable manner using evidence-based child, household and community-centred interventions. (NAN)

– Mar. 2, 2020 @ 19:05 GMT |

