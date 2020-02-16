The Chairman of Abaji Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Abdulrahman Ajiya has expressed delight with the large turnout for the ongoing immunisation exercise in the area.

Ajiya while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the end of the second day review exercise in Abaji on Sunday, attributed the feat to sensitisation.

NAN reports that the 2020 National Immunisation Plus Days (NIPDs) is to run from Feb. 15 to Feb. 18 simultaneously in all the six area councils of the FCT.

According to Ajiya, leaders of the council engaged and mobilised people particularly parents and guardians on the need to bring out their children and wards for the exercise.

“You can see that there is an improvement in the Immunisation based on what you hear from the review, we are able to achieve this because of sensitisation in collaboration with traditional rulers and religious leaders.

Speaking on the recent kidnapping in the council, the chairman said the government was not unaware of its responsibility.

He assured that the council would to do everything possible to forstall the reoccurence.

He lamented that the issue of kidnapping across the country was worrisome and that all Nigerians must work together to end the menace.

He advised people to report any suspicious movement in their area to the law enforcement agencies for prompt action.

The Chairman added that, people must learn how to secure their environment by as a way of complementing government’s efforts.

He noted that security issues must not be left in the hand of government alone.

Ajiya said that the council would continue to engage vigilante group as part of measures to address the security challenges.

The Chairman who appreciated the efforts of vaccinators and those of other health workers enjoined them to be security conscious.

He admonished them to put in their best to enable the country achieve its target of being polio-free before the end of 2020.

“We are working towards making the country free of polio, and this requires sacrifice; we must also be cautious of our environment. (NAN)

