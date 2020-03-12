THE National Youth Servce Corps (NYSC) in Imo says it has embarked on far reaching proactive actions against the dreaded Coronavirus in the orientation camp.

The NYSC State Coordinator, Mr John Eloeboh, said this on Thursday at the official opening of the Orientation Course for the 2020 Batch ‘A’ Stream ‘1’ Corps Members deployed to Imo at the permanent Orientation Camp, Eziama Obaire, in Nkwerre Local Government area.

He said that the scheme had been in constant touch with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control as well as the Federal Ministry of Health which had played supportive roles by lending technical support to the scheme.

“It is gratifying to note that infrared thermometers, hand sanitizers, wash hand basins and soaps have been provided in all the 37 NYSC seretariats and at strategic locations at orientation camp.

“Similarly, sensitisation leaflets on Lassa fever and coronavirus have been shared to all the 2020 Batch ‘A’ corps orientation course to arm them with the requisite information on the viruses and how to prevent infection,” he said.

Eloeboh said that the camp communities and other serving corps members were regularly sensitised on the best approach to adopt to prevent contraction of the viruses.

He described the scheme as a major player in youth mobilisation and re-orientation in the country.

He said the scheme had also contributed in no small measure to the promotion of unity and integration of the country and in the inculcation of discipline and entrepreneurship among participating youths.

The coordinator told the corps members that the camp training was meant to equip them with leadership qualities as well as prepare them mentally and physically to face the challenges of their service and post service life.

He expressed gratitude to the Imo government for its constant support to the scheme, which he said, had made the corps members and staff to be comfortable.

Eloeboh appealed for the construction of a befitting camp to accommodate camp officials and an extra corps hostel in the camp.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quotes the coordinator as saying that at the end of the registration exercise, a total of 1,751 corps members comprising 853 male and 898 female corps members from different geopolitical zones of the country were registered.

Mr Eugene Asonye-Igwe, the Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Youths and Sports who represented the State Governor, Sentator Hope Uzodinma, commended the corps members for succeeding in their various academic endeavours.

He said that the NYSC had recorded remarkable successes in areas of national unity and integration.

He described the scheme as a call to serve one’s country and a means of bringing together youths with great ideas to impact positively in the development of communities and by extension the country.

Uzodinma advised the corps members to pay special attention to the skills acquisition aspect of the orientation course packaged to make them self reliant.

He also commended them for discharging their duties creditably at the last re-run elections in the state and urged them not to relent.

NAN reports that the high point of the programme was the Oath of Allegiance administered to the corps members by the Chief Justice of Imo State, Justice Pascal Nnadi, represented by a Chief Magistrate, Mr Sam Amadi. (NAN)

– Mar. 12, 2020 @ 19:29 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)