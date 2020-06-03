THE Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu, has called for the assistance of the state government in commercialising its solar automated sanitiser dispenser.

The Chairman, IMT Governing Board, Mrs Ifeoma Nwobodo, made the call on Wednesday at the Government House, while presenting the solar automated dispenser produced by the institution to Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Nwobodo said that the device could automatically dispense soap, water and sanitiser using solar energy.

The board chairman said that the effort was part of the institution’s contribution to the state government’s crusade against the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Nwobodo said that the institution had the capacity to produce the product in commercial quantity, if given the support.

Responding, Ugwuanyi commended the institution for the initiative and breakthrough.

The governor said that such was the type of relationship that needed to exist between government and institutions in the area of research.

Ugwuanyi said that his administration would give the institution the needed support and cooperation to achieve success in the project.

NAN

