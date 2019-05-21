THE Daura Chapter of Izala Islamic group in Katsina State has donated foodstuffs and clothing materials worth N500,000 to 1,721 orphans in the area.

The group’s Chairman, Malam Abba Mato, who presented the items to the beneficiaries in Daura on Tuesday, said it was meant to provide succour to them during the Ramadan fasting.

He said the items included bundles of clothes, bags of sugar, millet, rice and other essential commodities.

According to him, the gesture is also meant to motivate individuals and groups to support the orphans and other less privileged members of the society.

He explained that the money used in procuring the items was generated from the proceeds of the organisation’s chemist shop in Daura.

He added that the initial seed capital put to establish the chemist was N1.7 million which has now grown to over N10 million, three years after its establishment.

Mato who doubled as the Chairman, Board of Directors of Sunnah Chemist, assured that the scope of the gesture would be expanded and sustained to accommodate higher number of beneficiaries.

An Islamic cleric, Sheikh Musa Mansur who delivered a sermon on the importance of supporting the needy and vulnerable especially orphans, emphasised that the reward for venturing in such Godly act was numerous and invaluable.

He said God had in the Holy Quran made a particular mention of the plight of orphaned children about 23 times because of the importance He attaches to their plight and the need for the society to shoulder some of their basic responsibilities pending when they would attain maturity.

“I urge all and sundry to consider giving out to the needy and orphans as a direct gift to God which will be reciprocated by Him with paradise,” he said.

A 9-year-old beneficiary, Dayyaba Shazali who lost her father recently, thanked the group for the gesture and assured that she would use the items as expected.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the group had last year provided similar support to over 1,000 vulnerable groups as charity.

May 21, 2019

