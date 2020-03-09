SOME Non-Governmental Organisation (NGOs) in the FCT on Sunday donated relief and healthcare items to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to commemorate the International Women’s Day Celebration.

Ms. Caroline Dinneya, a member of Latiwa Development Foundation, one of the NGOs, said the visit was to help the women improve their personal hygiene.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the International Women’s Day is marked yearly on March 8 for the celebration of women’s movement and struggle for equality.

According to the United Nations, the theme for International Women’s Day 2020 is “I am Generation Equality: Realising Women’s Rights”.

Dinneya said that the visit was to identify with the women in the camp on the day of women and to alleviate their condition.

“We are looking at three points, a woman needs to be healthy in order to be useful to the society, in building the society and home, and raising good children.

“So we will speak to them on their reproductive system, on how to keep clean, how to help themselves during pregnancy and sexually,” she said.

Dinneya said that the foundation was giving back to society with the help of some donors and partners.

”This year, with the help of other partners we have 100 pairs of slippers for kids and the Foundation provided wrappers and foods while other donors provided health care products like dettol, cotton wool, and hand gloves.

“Also, the Foundation built a maternity home in Kabusa village to help pregnant women and their children and with the maternity home in place, it has been able to deliver over 2,000 babies within the camp.

“The women usually come back to the maternity home for follow up before and after childbirth, and we have a mid-wife who gives them a lecture on personal hygiene and other related issues on childbirth.

Responding, Mrs. Cristybelle John of Ray of Hope Empowerment Foundation, said that women were important to humanity and human existence.

“We are here to create awareness and for the women in the IDP camp to know about this day and how important they are to humanity.

“We want them to know their rights and to assure them we are here for them. We are here to enlighten them and also as women the men are our co-partners. We need to come together to build and develop society.

“We are not competing with men but all we need are co-partners, without women and men we will not have a stable society,” she said. (NAN)

– Mar. 9, 2020 @ 8:25 GMT |

