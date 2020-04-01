THE Administrator, Iyi-Enu Hospital, Ogidi, Rev. Tochukwu Okwuchukwu, has appealed to the Anambra State Government to provide the hospital with the facility and kits for coronavirus testing.

The administrator made the call on Wednesday, April 1, while interacting with Anambra State Information Officers on a monitoring mission over compliance with State Government’s directive on containing the spread of the virus at Iyi-Enu Hospital.

“Even though we are a mission hospital, we partner with the state government in times like this, in the service of humanity,’’ Okwuchukwu said.

He said there were no traces of the disease in the hospital, but that a suspected individual, who came back from Abuja two weeks ago and developed cold, did not test positive to the disease.

“The suspected patient had pneumonia and our physicians prescribed antibiotics and discharged him.

“Proactive measures are always being taken daily by the hospital when receiving patients.

“We make use of face masks, hand gloves and hand sanitizer, but need more sophisticated equipment from government,’’ he said.

He praised Gov. Willie Obiano on the efforts made to protect the state from the killer-disease, especially by providing isolation centres in various parts of the state.

The Chief Medical Officer, Edith Ochunwike, said she was overwhelmed at the awareness created by Commissioner for Information, C Don Adinuba, on the virus and the way to stay safe.

She appealed to the government to provide them with test kits that would help them to diagnose patients properly as well as protect the health of the workers.

– Apr. 1, 2020 @ 19:35 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)