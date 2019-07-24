Jigawa Council Chairman pledges to tackle challenge of water scarcity

CHAIRMAN of Gwiwa Local Government Council in Jigawa, Alhaji Sale Zauma, has pledged to tackle the problem of water scarcity in the area.

Zauma made the pledge Wednesday while inspecting sources of potable water supply in Dabi, Korayal and Buntusu wards in the area.

He explained that the aim of the inspection was to identify the factors responsible for water scarcity in various communities with a view to tackling them.

The chairman said that one of the cardinal principles of his administration was to provide quality drinking water to the teeming populace.

He promised to pursue his campaign promises to the people, and therefore called for their cooperation and understanding.

Zauma also reminded the people that the local government had been certified by UNICEF as being free from ‘open defecation’ and therefore urged them to sustain the enviable record.

In his remarks, the Head of Water and Sanitation in the Council, Alhaji Alto Yahaya,commended past leaders of the council for their concerted efforts towards addressing water and sanitation challenges in the area.

-NAN

